A teenage carjacking suspect is hospitalized in critical condition after a Thursday night shootout with an armed Philadelphia driver.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports a 16-year-old carjacker allegedly tried to take a 60-year-old man’s “white Pontiac at gunpoint…around 7:45 p.m. at Sharpnack and Cherokee Streets.”

The man, a concealed carry permit holder, pulled a gun and exchanged gunfire with the alleged carjacker.

The suspect was shot in the chest and in the leg.

NBC Philadelphia reports that a total of 17 rounds were fired in the gun battle.

There were 750 carjackings in Philadelphia during 2021 and “there have already been 90 in the city just 13 days into 2022.”

