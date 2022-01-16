‘Red-Handed’ Contains 1,093 Endnotes, No Unnamed Sources

The soon-to-be-released bombshell book Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win by nonpartisan investigative bestselling author Peter Schweizer contains 1,093 endnotes totaling 81 pages of source material, Breitbart News has learned.

Furthermore, the highly anticipated book relies on zero unnamed sources, making its findings—which Sean Hannity said are “going to be massive”—easier for federal law enforcement and U.S. intelligence services to track down. Indeed, Schweizer’s bestselling book Clinton Cash sparked an FBI investigation into the Clinton Foundation.



Schweizer, who is the president of the nonpartisan Government Accountability Institute (GAI) and a Breitbart News senior contributor, spent over a year conducting the research for Red-Handed with his team of forensic investigators, according to publishing giant HarperCollins.

Although the book remains under a strict embargo, the publisher states that the six-time New York Times bestselling author and his team scoured “a massive trove of global corporate records and legal filings to uncover the hidden transactions China’s enablers hoped would never see the light of day.”

Last week, Schweizer, who is also the host of the DrillDown podcast, stated that the revelations in Red-Handed are the “scariest” of his quarter-century career as an investigative journalist.

Former congressman Jason Chaffetz, a distinguished GAI fellow, tweeted: “Exposed. @peterschweizer does the best research. There are going to be some people who won’t want this published.”

Schweizer’s track record investigating both Republicans and Democrats is well-established, winning him a unique mix of bipartisan praise for his investigative work from both the left and the right. After the release of Clinton Cash, liberal columnist Eleanor Clift called Schweizer “an equal-opportunity investigator, snaring Republicans as well as Democrats.” Clift added: “It’s a mistake for the Clinton campaign to write off conservative author Peter Schweizer as a right-wing hack. It won’t work, and it’s not true.” Similarly, Harvard Law School Professor Lawrence Lessing wrote that “on any fair reading, the pattern of behavior that Schweizer has charged is corruption.”

On the right, Schweizer has also won praise, including from conservative radio and TV host Mark Levin who said Schweizer should receive the Medal of Freedom for his excellence in journalism. In January of 2021, Rush Limbaugh called Schweizer “a renowned investigator” who “has not been wrong on any of his years and years of reporting on the Bidens.”

Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win launches nationally on January 25.