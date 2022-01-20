House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), after coming out of a massive fundraising year, started this year raking in another $9.5 million Wednesday night at a fundraiser in Washington, DC, according to a report.

McCarthy raised $9.5 million during a fundraiser at the Trump Hotel in downtown D.C. with 100 people in attendance, according to Politico. The massive sum obliterates McCarthy’s previous record haul of $350,000 at a D.C. fundraiser, according to a person familiar with Wednesday’s event who spoke to Politico.

McCarthy, who raised a record $72.4 million for the House Republican conference in 2021, is hoping to regain the majority in the House after the midterms and end one-party rule in D.C. McCarthy holding a successful high-dollar fundraiser shows the Republican donor base is getting in line ahead of the midterms to help create a sizable war chest.

The report detailed the event:

The event, which was held at the Trump Hotel, drew a little over 100 attendees. More than 50 corporate PACs were represented as well as an array of major individual donors, many of whom flew in from out of town. Organizers began sending out invitations to the fundraiser in early January. Attendees were asked to contribute up to $100,000 apiece, with proceeds going to the minority leader’s campaign and leadership PAC accounts as well as the National Republican Congressional Committee. The event was initially to be held at Mastro’s Steakhouse but was eventually moved to the Trump Hotel to accommodate the crowd. McCarthy spoke for around 30 minutes and introduced a multitude of ranking committee members who came out for the event. The event was hosted by Jeff Miller, a longtime McCarthy friend and fundraiser, and was co-hosted by Sam Geduldig, a veteran Washington lobbyist, and John Stipicevic, a lobbyist and former McCarthy adviser.

The Republicans are heavily favored to win back the House, roughly a year out from the election. The latest Trafalgar Group showed that Republicans have a commanding 13 point lead over the Democrats on a generic ballot.

The poll showed that 55.7 percent of the 1077 likely general election voters surveyed said they would vote for the Republican candidate, while only 42.2 percent said they would vote for the Democrat candidate. There was 2.1 percent who said they were undecided or would not vote.

According to the report, Geduldig said, “I’ve been doing this for 30 years… I’ve never seen anything like this. This was so much more intense in a positive way.”

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.