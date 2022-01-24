Afghan, Brought to U.S. by Biden, Convicted of Molesting 3-Year-Old Girl

An Afghan national, brought to the United States as part of President Joe Biden’s massive resettlement operation out of Afghanistan, has been convicted of sexually molesting a three-year-old girl on a U.S. military base.

On Monday, a federal jury found 24-year-old Mohammad Tariq guilty of abusive sexual contact with a three-year-old girl. Tariq is facing a maximum of life in prison. His sentencing hearing will take place in April.

Tariq had been arrested and charged with child sexual abuse in September 2021 after arriving in the U.S. with thousands of other Afghans whom Biden quickly evacuated from Afghanistan with minimal vetting.

The jury verdict, obtained by Breitbart News, reads:

On or about September 22, 2021, at Camp Upshur onboard Marine Corps Base Quantico, within the Eastern District of Virginia and within the special maritime and territorial jurisdiction of the United States, MOHAMMAD TARIQ did knowingly engage in and attempt to engage in sexual contact with Jane Doe, a female child of approximately three years of age, who had not attained the age of twelve years of age, that is, the intentional touching through the clothing of the genitalia, anus, groin, breast, inner thigh, and buttocks of Jane Doe with the intent to abuse, humiliate, harass, degrade, and arouse and gratify the sexual desire of any person. [Emphasis added]

According to court records reviewed by Breitbart News, four U.S. Marines at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia — where the Biden administration housed thousands of newly arrived Afghans — witnessed Tariq pat the victim on her head and kiss her neck, face, and head before touching her on her chest, back, bottom, and private area.

When the victim tried to push away from Tariq, the four Marines said the Afghan grabbed her arm and pulled her back toward him to continue touching her. That is when the Marines said they intervened and contacted authorities.

Since August 2021, Biden has brought at least 75,000 Afghans to the U.S. for resettlement across 46 states — funded to the sum of about $13 billion by American taxpayer money, authorized by Republicans and Democrats in the House and Senate. About 52,000 Afghans, as of December 2021, have been resettled in American communities.

As Breitbart News reported earlier this month, the Biden administration has continued to hide the arrest records and terrorism ties to Afghans brought to the U.S. Previously, Biden concealed the number of Afghans who were able to arrive in the U.S. despite being on the “No Fly List” following an inquiry by Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA).

In November 2021, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas admitted that “not all” Afghans brought to the U.S. were interviewed by federal officials.

A 19-year-old Afghan male brought to the U.S. by Biden was arrested in Montana in October 2021 after he allegedly raped an 18-year-old woman in a Missoula hotel. Those charges came after two Afghan men at Fort McCoy in Monroe County, Wisconsin, are being prosecuted for separate charges of domestic abuse and child sex crimes.

In those two cases, one of the Afghans is accused of strangling and suffocating his wife, whom he has allegedly abused for years. The other Afghan is accused of molesting 12-year-old and 14-year-old boys and threatening them with violence if they reported the abuse.

