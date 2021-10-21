An Afghan male, reportedly brought to the United States by President Joe Biden’s massive resettlement operation out of Afghanistan, is accused of raping a teenage girl in Missoula, Montana.

Zabihullah Mohmand, a 19-year-old Afghan male, was arrested and charged with raping an 18-year-old woman in a Residence Inn Marriot hotel in Missoula on October 17. According to the woman, she met Mohmand at the hotel bar.

The Missoulian reports:

When Missoula police met with the woman, she reported meeting Mohmand and two other men she did not know, the documents said. They left the Badlander looking for a house party. When the group learned there wasn’t a party, Mohmand asked the woman to go back to his hotel room. She agreed, but made it clear she did not want anything to happen between them. When they arrived at Mohmand’s hotel room, she went to sleep. [Emphasis added] While telling police her story, she then began crying. She and Mohmand did have sex, she said, adding “(she) just couldn’t get him off me.” Mohmand wouldn’t let her leave, she told law enforcement. She also mentioned that another man was in the room during the assault. When she eventually left the room to get an Uber, Mohmand allegedly followed her out and tried to stop her from leaving. [Emphasis added] In cellphone correspondence with her friend, the woman reported being raped. Her neck had significant bruising and red marks, charging documents said. She told officers Mohmand had held her down on the bed by placing his hand around her neck with force. [Emphasis added]

Montana Talks reports that Mohmand arrived in the U.S. on “humanitarian parole,” the process by which the Biden administration has brought tens of thousands of Afghans to the U.S. over the last two months.

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte (R) told Montana Talks that “this situation and others across the country raise serious concerns about whether the Biden administration is meeting its obligations to fully vet Afghans prior to resettlement.”

“I’m calling on President Biden to immediately halt resettlements to Montana until federal agencies provide me with adequate assurance that Afghans coming to Montana are fully-vetted in accordance with federal law,” Gianforte said.

Likewise, Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-MT) released a similar statement:

My statement on the Afghan parolee arrested for rape in Missoula: pic.twitter.com/J152WnQgUK — Matt Rosendale (@RepRosendale) October 21, 2021

The charges against the Afghan male come after two Afghan men at Fort McCoy in Monroe County, Wisconsin, are being prosecuted for separate charges of domestic abuse and child sex crimes.

In those two cases, one of the Afghans is accused of strangling and suffocating his wife, whom he has allegedly abused for years. The other Afghan is accused of molesting 12-year-old and 14-year-old boys and threatening them with violence if they reported the abuse.

Mohmand is being held on a $50,000 bail, and his arraignment is set for November 1.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.