Nolte: Fewer than 1% of Hispanics Prefer Woketard Term ‘Latinx’

When asked to choose an appropriate way to describe someone of Hispanic heritage, fewer than one percent of Hispanics chose the woketard term “Latinx.”

The poll, conducted by Echelon Insights and first reported by the Daily Wire, asked the following question of 1,029 registered voters: “When it comes to describing people who are of Spanish-speaking heritage of some kind, which of the following terms do you think is most appropriate to use?”

Here’s the breakdown of all registered voters:

Hispanic: 42 percent

By their own nationality (i.e., ‘Cuban,’ ‘Mexican,’): 26 percent

Latino or Latina: 15 percent

Latinx: 3 percent.

Hispanics voters:

Hispanic: 55 percent

Latinx: Less than 1 percent

Trump voters:

Hispanic 47 percent

By their own nationality: 25 percent

Latina or Latino: 12 percent

Latinx percent

Biden voters:

Hispanic: 40 percent

By their own nationality: 25 percent

Latino or Latina: 20 percent

Latinx: 4 percent

Get this: of those who prefer the term “Latinx,” per the pollster, “over 80% are white, and fully half are white liberals – who are less than 20% of all voters.”

In a previous poll, only 4 percent of Hispanics preferred the term “Latinx,” so now that number is down to less than 1 percent.

There are a few points to be made here…

First off, the Woke Gestapo created the term “Latinx” to divide. There’s no other reason. They will lie and tell you that the term was designed to be more inclusive by removing gender from the language. So, how do we know that’s a lie? Because the term we were all using before — “Hispanic” — has no gender. What was wrong with that? Nothing. Therefore, forcing “Latinx” on us was just one more Woke Gestapo tactic to create resentment and division.

The second and most important point is that a full-fledged media and political campaign to normalize “Latinx” has failed spectacularly. In the corporate news media, among political elites, and social media by way of woketard activists, we were swamped with the term “Latinx,” and it failed so badly that only four percent of Biden voters embrace the term. So what we have here is even more evidence of the establishment’s waning influence to gaslight public opinion.

Finally, if you want to talk about white imperialism, how about a bunch of smug, white, left-wing elites looking to stamp out the long-held tradition of the masculine and feminine in the Spanish language?

But it didn’t work.

The monsters failed.

All their money, all their outlets, all their censorship, all their coordination, and they couldn’t do it.

That’s the real news here, and it’s great news.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.