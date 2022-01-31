A Democrat super PAC on Monday announced an allotment of $50 million towards battleground states, a sum designated to help Democrats retain control of all three branches of government in 2022.
Priorities USA, a PAC founded by two former Barack Obama aides that influenced the 2018 and 2020 elections, has allocated $30 million to crucial swing states for digital ad campaigns, Politico reported. The states include Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, and New Hampshire.
The PAC has also apportioned $20 million to fight election integrity efforts in states that have passed legislation in opposition to voter fraud. The money will also be used to fund a coalition of Democrats who worked to elect Joe Biden in 2020.
Guy Cecil (pictured: inset), chairman of Priorities USA, told Politico he is worried about Biden’s low approval rating of 33 percent and believes throwing money at the problem may improve the president’s favorability.
“Over the last three months, we have been running some programs that specifically look at how we improve Biden’s favorability rating among those voters,” Cecil said. “A lot of these people just want to disengage with politics. They’re tired of it. It can’t be a typical ad where the primary focus is the candidate.”
Priorities USA claimed it has raised double the amount it brought in for the 2018 midterm elections.
The Democrat big-money donation comes as George Soros announced Friday he is pumping in $125 million to help Democrats remain in control of the federal government. Breitbart News reported:
Dubbed as a “long-term investment,” the money is one of the largest political donations in recent years, Politico reported, noting political donations of nine figures are exceedingly rare.
The donation will also likely be one of the largest political donations heading into the midterms.
Soros told the publication the “Democracy PAC” will be allocated to “causes and candidates” to strengthen the “infrastructure of American democracy: voting rights and civic participation, civil rights and liberties, and the rule of law.”
Meanwhile, the Democratic National Committee announced on Monday it raked in $10.7 million in December and $157 million in 2021, ABC News reported.
The committee dedicated to furthering Biden’s agenda claims both figures are record-setting in a non-presidential election year.
