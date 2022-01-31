A Democrat super PAC on Monday announced an allotment of $50 million towards battleground states, a sum designated to help Democrats retain control of all three branches of government in 2022.

Priorities USA, a PAC founded by two former Barack Obama aides that influenced the 2018 and 2020 elections, has allocated $30 million to crucial swing states for digital ad campaigns, Politico reported. The states include Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, and New Hampshire.

The PAC has also apportioned $20 million to fight election integrity efforts in states that have passed legislation in opposition to voter fraud. The money will also be used to fund a coalition of Democrats who worked to elect Joe Biden in 2020.

Guy Cecil (pictured: inset), chairman of Priorities USA, told Politico he is worried about Biden’s low approval rating of 33 percent and believes throwing money at the problem may improve the president’s favorability.