“If you (or someone you know) are affected by a free speech event on campus, here are some resources,” a sign on the campus of Colorado State University (CSU) reads before listing 17 different departments students and faculty can use as a coping mechanism for free speech.

Departments such as Multicultural Counseling, the Office of Equal Opportunity, and the Victim’s Assistance Hotline are standing at the ready to channel complaints from students and staff about First Amendment activities

The sign also listed several ethno-centric and other minority-based departments and programs, such as the Black/African American Cultural Center, Pride Resource Center, Native American Cultural Center, and the Women and Gender Advocacy Center.

According to Campus Reform, CSU has “consistently been a hostile environment for conservative organizations.”

A video from September 2021 shows a leftist student harassing members of Turning Point USA (TPUSA), calling them “fucking liars,” “right-wing goons,” and telling them that “disrupting one of your activities is actually probably one of the most ethical and best things I can do with my time.”

In a video from the same month, another leftist student admitted to destroying TPUSA property and was also captured slapping a group member’s hand after it was extended for a handshake.

In yet another September incident, CSU students wrote a letter to the university administration demanding that they defund the police after police protected preachers on campus exercising First Amendment rights.

Some demands made by the students called for the creation of a university “racist” alert system, and a “buddy system” for “marginalized groups” to use while walking to class. “We demand that a buddy system walk to class service be created for students to be able to get to class without feeling alone and scared,” the adult students wrote.

The Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (FIRE) gave CSU a yellow speech code rating, noting that the school has “at least one ambiguous policy that too easily encourages administrative abuse and arbitrary application.”

