WATCH: Jewelry Store Owner Pulls Gun, Foils Smash-and-Grab Robbery

A San Bruno, California, jewelry store owner pulled a gun and foiled a smash-and-grab robbery that was unfolding in his store, Maaz Jewelers.

The Daily Mail reports that store owner Usman Bhatti was watching his store carefully because of recent smash-and-grab robberies around California. As he watched on January 21, a group of alleged robbers entered the store, one of whom had a crowbar.

The suspect with the crowbar began bashing the glass cases and Bhatti moved toward him. The suspect then reportedly looked as if he were going to strike Bhatti with the crowbar. That’s when Bhatti pulled his gun.

One of the suspects purportedly pulled a gun as well, before the entire group fled.

KTVU notes that Bhatti has a concealed carry permit.

Bhatti told KTVU, “I’m not trying to be a hero or a macho man..it just happened very quick and I had no choice.”

