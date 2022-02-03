Biden White House Launches New Gun Control Initiative

The White House announced Thursday that President Joe Biden is launching new gun controls, which include a National Ghost Gun Enforcement Initiative.

The WH used a press release to explain the initiative “will train a national cadre of prosecutors and disseminate investigation and prosecution tools to help bring cases against those who use ghost guns to commit crimes.”

The WH also noted that Biden also plans to step up actions against “unlicensed dealers” who sell firearms without background checks.

It should be noted Federal Firearms License holders (FFLs) are required by federal law to perform a National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) check on every gun they sell, whether new or used. But federal law does not require a NICS check to be performed in a private sale where a neighbor sells a gun to a neighbor or one individual sells a gun to a life-long friend.

President Joe Biden is protected by AR-15s and similar firearms while pushing to prohibit law-abiding Americans from owning those same guns. https://t.co/WYmXLS8rRG — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 24, 2021

Biden campaigned on a gun control platform, going so far as to pledge to take down gun manufacturers.

On February 24, 2020, Breitbart News reported that Biden referenced gun makers during a South Carolina campaign speech then said, “I’m going to take you down.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange