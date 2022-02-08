Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff Evacuated from Washington, DC School After Bomb Threat

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff was rushed out of a Washington, D.C. high school by Secret Service on Tuesday, citing a security threat.

“We have to go,” a Secret Service agent said shortly interrupting a Black History Month event at Dunbar High School that Emhoff attended.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said they did not have an update on the threat, as the daily press briefing began.

Students and staff were told to also leave the school, according to reporters on the scene.

Moments before the @SecondGentleman was ushered out of the room by Secret Service due to a bomb threat here at Dunbar High School. A spokesperson for D.C. public schools just confirmed to us it was a bomb threat, and the school has now been evacuated. pic.twitter.com/KLr3wgnymO — Austin Landis (@_AustinLandis) February 8, 2022

A D.C. public schools spokesperson told reporters afterward there was a bomb threat at the school, which prompted the sudden evacuation of Emhoff.