Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff Evacuated from Washington, DC School After Bomb Threat

Charlie Spiering

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff was rushed out of a Washington, D.C. high school by Secret Service on Tuesday, citing a security threat.

“We have to go,” a Secret Service agent said shortly interrupting a Black History Month event at Dunbar High School that Emhoff attended.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said they did not have an update on the threat, as the daily press briefing began.

Students and staff were told to also leave the school, according to reporters on the scene.

A D.C. public schools spokesperson told reporters afterward there was a bomb threat at the school, which prompted the sudden evacuation of Emhoff.

