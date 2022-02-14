Biden to Crack Down on Arrests of Illegal Aliens in American Communities

President Joe Biden’s top Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials are set to issue a new memo that is likely to further cripple Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents’ ability to arrest illegal aliens.

A class-action lawsuit, initially brought by a number of open borders groups, demanded recourse for illegal aliens who were arrested by ICE agents as part of “collateral arrests” in traffic stops and often without a judicial warrant.

As a result, a settlement was approved this month by the District Court for the Northern District of Illinois that will hamper ICE agents’ ability to arrest illegal aliens, particularly in the Midwest.

Biden’s DHS is ordered to issue a new nationwide policy that requires ICE agents to consider a variety of factors before arresting illegal aliens in traffic stops and without a warrant. Particularly, ICE agents will only be allowed to make traffic stop arrests if they have reasonable suspicion to believe that illegal aliens are in the vehicle.

ICE officials will also be required to document the legal basis for each traffic stop arrest of an illegal alien and agents will have to undergo new training measures to comply with the policies.

Across Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Missouri, Kansas, and Kentucky, the settlement allows illegal aliens who were arrested by ICE agents via a traffic stop or without a warrant to seek recourse by being released from federal custody.

The policy is certain to further cripple interior immigration enforcement.

Already, Biden has successfully cut arrests and deportations of illegal aliens thanks to his so-called “sanctuary country” orders that ban ICE from arresting and deporting most of the nation’s 11 to 22 million illegal aliens.

For instance, in the first eight months of Biden’s presidency, DHS deported just 27,000 illegal aliens from the United States — a 90 percent reduction in deportations compared to fiscal year 2019 when more than 250,000 illegal aliens were deported.

Likewise, Biden’s DHS has issued “protected areas” where illegal aliens can evade arrest by ICE agents. Those areas include schools, hospitals, churches, protests, rehab facilities, parades, and child playgrounds, among other places.

