Civiqs Poll: Only 34 Percent of Voters Approve of Biden

Only 34 percent of voters approved of President Biden, while 56 disapproved, a Sunday Civiqs poll revealed.

One year ago, Biden’s approval ratings were right-side-up, with 47 percent approving, and 45 percent disapproving.

Biden’s approval rating among independents is also in rough shape. Only 23 percent of independents approved of Biden on Sunday, while 66 disapproved. Last year, 40 percent of independents approved, and 48 percent disapproved.

Among Hispanics, Biden has seen a large decrease in support. Sunday’s poll showed 44 percent approved, and 45 percent disapproved. Last year, 62 percent approved, and 29 percent did not.

Nationally, Biden only has a positive approval rating in four states: Hawaii (49-41 percent), Maryland (45-43 percent), Massachusetts (48-40 percent), and Vermont (50-39 percent).

Biden’s worst approval ratings are in West Virginia (17-78 percent) and Wyoming (19-76 percent). Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) represents the mountaineer state and has bucked many legislative initiatives from Biden. In Wyoming, Democrat-allied Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) faces a tough reelection battle in November against Harriet Hageman.

The November midterm elections will likely be difficult for Democrats due to Biden’s low approval numbers. Many Democrats have even avoided campaigning with Biden, as Breitbart News has reported:

When Biden visited Georgia in January to speak about federalizing elections, gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams did not attend his event due to a scheduling conflict. Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke stated last week he is “not interested” in help from Biden during his Texas campaign. Pennsylvania Democrats John Fetterman and Josh Shapiro on Thursday cited conflicts in their schedules for their absence during Biden’s visit to Pennsylvania. Democrat candidates in Iowa and North Carolina have even stopped talking or tweeting about Biden. Moreover, Democrat Governors Association chair and North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) completely avoided the question when asked about Biden’s role in the governors’ campaigns.

