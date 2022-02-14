Can you feel the love? For the second year in a row First Lady Jill Biden has chosen Valentine’s Day as a time to adorn the White House with hearts and soft focus signs of loving affection featuring a puppy and a kitten.

The former teacher had local Washington elementary school students design the motifs now hanging in the East Wing, AP reports.

Twenty second graders from Aiton Elementary School and their teacher, Alejandro Diasgranados, will tour the White House on Monday and see their “heart work” on display, Biden’s office said.

The first lady will also take the group to the North Lawn to see her Valentine’s Day installation: hand-painted, wooden artwork in the shapes of the Bidens’ puppy, Commander, and cat, Willow.

There’s also a separate heart-shaped cut-out inscribed with 1 Corinthians 13:13, “Three things will last forever — faith, hope and love — and the greatest of these is love.”

The hearts join several recent White House efforts at delivering soft news, which include the addition of a cat, Willow, and the couple’s German shepherd puppy, Commander, appearing during a special message at the top of Puppy Bowl XVIII, an annual Super-Bowl-day tradition, as Breitbart News reported.

“Valentine’s Day is one of my favorite holidays because it’s all about love,” Jill Biden said in the video, while wearing a turtleneck sweater knitted with the word “Amour” splashed across the front.

“What’s so wonderful about having pets is they give you unconditional love, joy and comfort every day,” she said. Watch below: <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

President Joe Biden last year told reporters Valentine’s Day is his wife’s favorite holiday, the Washington Post reports. During his first year as vice president during the Obama administration, he said he walked into his office to see Jill had painted every one of the panes in his window with a heart that read, “Joe loves Jill.”