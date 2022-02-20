Man Arrested After SUNY-Potsdam Student Murdered Off Campus

A man has been arrested and charged with murder after a student at the State University of New York (SUNY) died from gunshot wounds just off campus, authorities said Saturday.

New York State Police charged Michael J. Snow, 31, of Massena, NY, with one count of second-degree murder. The alleged shooter was arraigned in the town of Potsdam court and remanded to St. Lawrence County Jail with no bail, police said.

Police initially urged locals to keep their doors locked and travel in groups, before announcing the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident.

It was unclear whether the accused had an attorney who could comment.

Potsdam police responded to a report of an unconscious woman shortly before 6 p.m. Friday when they found 21-year-old Elizabeth Howell of Patterson, N.Y., lying with gunshot wounds on the side of College Park Road in the village.

We are in disbelief at the sudden loss of one of our own, Elizabeth Howell '22, a music education student at our Crane School of Music. Our thoughts are with all of Beth’s friends and family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/2lzyPKA87x — SUNY Potsdam (@sunypotsdam1816) February 19, 2022

She was pronounced dead about an hour later after she was taken to Canton Potsdam Hospital, authorities said.

Howell, who is from Patterson in Putnam County, was scheduled to graduate this year, the school added via a statement seen by AP.

SUNY Potsdam canceled classes for Monday and has also canceled or rescheduled various activities as the campus grieves Howell’s death.

The concert hall at the school’s Crane School of Music has been designated as a campus memorial space to remember the talented student, school officials said in a social media post.

“Beth was a cellist who performed with the Crane Symphony Orchestra, and she was an aspiring educator with a bright future ahead of her,” the post stated. “No words can express the sadness we share as a campus community following this tragic loss.”

SUNY Potsdam, founded in 1816, was one of the country’s first 50 colleges. With fewer than 3,000 undergraduate students. Nearly half of its students pursue studies in the sciences, social sciences or mathematics.

Potsdam is in St. Lawrence County, 30 miles from the US border with Canada.

AP contributed to this report