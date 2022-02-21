An illegal alien has been charged with sexually assaulting two children under the age of 13-year-old in the sanctuary state of New Jersey.

Francisco Barrera-Capistran, a 36-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, was arrested and charged late last week with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault by contact, and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child in Bergen County, New Jersey.

According to prosecutors, Capistran sexually assaulted two children, both of whom were younger than 13-years-old, in April 2017.

The Daily Voice reports that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has placed a detainer on Capistran so that if he is released from local police custody at any time, he could be turned over to agents.

Obstructing that process, though, is New Jersey’s expansive sanctuary state policy that bans local law enforcement from cooperating with ICE agents.

In December 2021, an illegal alien from Guatemala was charged with raping a pre-teen in Bergen County. Meanwhile, in October 2021, an illegal alien was charged with shaking a baby unconscious. Another illegal alien, in May 2021, was convicted and sentenced to five years in prison for killing 24-year-old Frankie Hensley.

