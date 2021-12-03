Sanctuary State New Jersey: Illegal Alien Charged with Raping Pre-Teen

An illegal alien has been arrested after allegedly raping a pre-teen on multiple occasions in the sanctuary state of New Jersey, which shields criminal illegal aliens from arrest and deportation.

Victor Chitay, a 37-year-old illegal alien from Guatemala, was arrested and charged in Bergen County, New Jersey, on three counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, one count of second-degree sexual assault by contact, and one count of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

According to police, Chitay allegedly raped a child under the age of 13 on a number of occasions. Chitay has been working as a roofer.

“An investigation was initiated by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit and the Bergenfield Police Department,” police said in a press release. “During the investigation, it was determined that the victim was sexually assaulted by Victory Chitay on more than one occasion.”

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has asked Bergen County law enforcement officials to transfer Chitay to their custody if he is released from local custody at any time.

Chitay is being held at the Bergen County Jail.

The alleged sexual assault is only the latest crime allegedly committed by an illegal alien in the sanctuary state of New Jersey. Weeks ago, an illegal alien was arrested in Jackson Township after allegedly attempting to lure a 13-year-old girl into his vehicle.

In October, an illegal alien was charged with shaking a baby unconscious, and another illegal alien, in May, was convicted and sentenced to five years in prison for killing 24-year-old Frankie Hensley.

