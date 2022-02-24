Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate David McCormick, the former CEO of the world’s largest hedge fund, said the United States should not risk American lives by getting our military involved with the situation in Ukraine.

After Biden addressed the country on Thursday, hours after news broke that Russian President Vladimir Putin attacked Ukraine and has now occupied parts of the country, a video was posted online by a Fox News reporter of McCormick addressing the situation.

McCormick said as a previous soldier in the ’82 airborne, “We cannot have American boys and girls, our sons and daughters, deployed into a war in Ukraine… We can’t have our military involved, but we do need to exhibit strength.”

The Republican explained that this is part of the “consequence” of Biden botching the military withdrawal from Afghanistan last year, which has now allowed “tyrants around the world to test us.”

McCormick clarified that Biden made a “terrible mistake” when he “eliminated America’s energy dominance with his energy policies and he enabled Russia with the approval of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.” He believes that gave Putin the “leverage” and “confidence” in Europe to move forward

“So make no mistake, without Joe Biden in office, this crisis, I believe, would not have happened. Now we’re in a really tough situation because Putin is on the march,” McCormick continued. “He’s crossing sovereign lines. And we need to demonstrate strength.”

Watch:

