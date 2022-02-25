Protests have erupted in cities around the world since Russia invaded Ukraine seeking to become an occupying power by force.

People have voiced their opposition even as the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv (Kiev) was hit by rocket strikes overnight, with reports of fighting in its suburbs claimed on Friday morning, as Breitbart News reported.

Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba described the rocket strikes on the capital as “horrific”, saying the city had not suffered such an ordeal since 1941 “when it was attacked by Nazi Germany.”

In London there was no shortage of opposition to either Russia or President Vladimir Putin.

On the other side of the Atlantic in New York City, other protests were also forming on the street as well as in front of the United Nations headquarters.

In Israel, the Russian Embassy in Tel Aviv was the target for protesters.

Happening now: Israelis protest Russia's assault on Ukraine in front of the Russian embassy in Tel Aviv. 🇺pic.twitter.com/OjwSdPbEbk — Avi Mayer (@AviMayer) February 24, 2022

Meanwhile, shocked Russians turned out by the thousands Thursday night to decry their country’s invasion of Ukraine as emotional calls for protests grew on social media.

Some 1,745 people in 54 Russian cities were detained, at least 957 of them in Moscow, as Breitbart News reported.

A pro-Ukraine protest was also amassed outside of the White House on Thursday in response to Putin’s full-scale invasion of the Eastern European country. Breitbart News has since been on the scene for live coverage (see top of page).

In Sri Lanka the scene was the same.

Not everyone was prepared to attack Russia, however.

Myanmar’s junta said on Friday it was backing its major ally and arms supplier.

Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun said Moscow’s military had “carried out what is justified for the sustainability of their country’s sovereignty”.

“Russia shows its position to the world as a world power,” he added in the statement, which was also released in Russian and seen by AFP.