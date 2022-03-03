Fired Dianne Feinstein Staffer: ‘Senator Cares More About Her Dog than Black People’

Jamarcus Purley, a staffer who was recently fired from Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s (D-CA) office, said in a Wednesday interview the senator “cares more about her dog than black people.”

Breitbart News reported that Purley, after he was fired from Feinstein’s office for performance-related issues, entered the U.S. Capitol and smoked a marijuana blunt in the California Democrat’s office.

Now, the disgruntled staffer spoke to Latino Rebels about his experience with Feinstein’s office, alleging the senior Democrat senator from California cares little for black Americans.

When he joined Feinstein’s job as a staff assistant, an entry-level job on Capitol Hill, Purley said he felt that he had to be accommodating to his white coworkers and accused the senator of committing a microaggression.

“The first time I met Sen. Feinstein, there were two Black dudes in the meeting and she called me the other Black guy’s name. She called me his name. We look nothing alike. We are two different shades. He wears a beard,” he said.

The former staffer continued:

I didn’t correct it. laughed it off because I didn’t even process it until later … that after all I’ve done to get here, you’re gonna call me another guy’s name? But I was like, okay, we’re gonna work within the system to try and figure this s–t out. It’s amazing to me how many people don’t consider me Black. They consider me Jamarcus: that n—a that went to all them schools.

Purley said minority representation went downhill after Feinstein hired David Grannis as his chief of staff.

He remarked, “The big conference room in our office became the place I hated most because it was there that I could literally see just how few Black people worked in our office.”

Purley’s relationship with Feinstein’s office took a turn for the worse after he raised concerns over how minorities allegedly could not receive help from the senator’s office.

He decided to raise the issue during a January 17th conference call.

He told Candace Hull, Feinstein’s consistent service director during a meeting, “…Black people are dying because they don’t have access to the resources we can provide them.”

Purley brought up the issue on next week’s staff meeting, to which Hull said they have to focus on other priorities.

He erupted in anger, saying:

‘You have the f–king gall to tell me we have other priorities?’ That’s when I gave a 10 to 15-minute speech about how the Senator doesn’t care about Black people. Then when other staffers finally chimed in, they totally whitewashed my words. Finally Candice told me I had 30 seconds to speak. I repeated that the Senator cares more about Kirby, her f–kin’ dog, than Black people. I said, ‘You gotta be f–king kidding me. I’ve been working here five years; the Senator has never walked by my desk. That’s why every Black and Brown person is leaving this office.’

After the staff call went silent, he reiterated, “The Senator cares more about her dog than Black people.’”

Purley then related his experience entering Feinstein’s room:

I went into the conference room which was the worst room for me because that’s the room where I knew what it meant to be Black in a white office. So I walk in her office, Feinstein’s office, which triggered a screaming white noise sound. I had only been in her actual office like twice in five years and I couldn’t figure out how to turn off the white noise sound. It was giving me so much anxiety because it sounded like when the cops show up. So then I was like, f–k it. I just gotta do something for 10 minutes and I can finally leave. So I’d brought my Bose speaker. I used her bathroom, then I go sit at her desk. I turn on my speaker and start the music. I start smoking that joint, an afghani, a heavy indica, because I knew I needed to be calm. I thought about how special my mom and Black women would feel seeing me dance to that song in particular, in a space where they aren’t welcome at all. Then I started the video.

“That was the best night of my motherf—ing life,” he added.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.