Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s (D) government has fought tirelessly to inject critical race theory indoctrination into her state’s schools — now having her administration provide material promoting race essentialism to teachers.

Whitmer’s Educator Advisory Council published a report called “Social Justice and Anti-Racist Educator Resources” that gives schools and teachers the materials they need to push race-essentialism, ensure that race is seen as a central determinative factor in everyday interactions, and teach some children that they are oppressed and others that they are oppressors based entirely on the color of their skin.

“The compilation aims to help colleagues begin, continue, and further their own work to FIRST educate themselves and then bring anti-racist teaching to all grade levels and subject areeas [sic],” the report’s opening statement said.

The first resource, to begin “starting your journey,” is a Medium article titled “106 Things White People Can Do for Racial Justice.” This piece, in what appears to be a February 2022 update to a 2017 article, says, “Our work to fix what we broke and left broken. The work isn’t done until Black folks tell us it’s done.”

In addition, this article recommends that the number one thing white people can do for racial justice is “follow your local Black Lives Matter chapter” — the group along with Antifa primarily responsible for burning down American cities in 2020, destroying the lives and livelihoods of an untold number Americans, including and especially black people.

Another suggestion is to “Understand and share what ‘defund the police’ really means,” explaining that “it’s about a new, smarter approach to public safety, wherein we demilitarize the police and allocate resources into education, social services, and other root causes of crimes.”

Whitmer’s Educator Advisory Council’s report is a ten-page document filled with radical, racist materials intended for educator training that are meant to be proliferated throughout all aspects of K-12 public education. In the Council’s mission statement, it declares “We, as members of the Governor’s Educator Advisory Council, hear the moral outcry being shouted and felt throughout the world. … We believe education is the key to promoting social justice in society.”

“We realize we are battling two deadly viruses: COVID-19 and the virus of racism,” it continues. “We pledge to promote educational policies, practices, and resources which will help put an end to systemic racism. We will fight for more diversity in all aspects of the educational profession.”

Another resource, from the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture, tells teachers — and by extension, children — that “whiteness and the normalization of white racial identity throughout America’s history have created a culture where nonwhite persons are seen as inferior or abnormal.”

Indeed, in Whitmer’s crusade to indoctrinate children to think always in terms of race, “people of color must always consider their racial identity, whatever the situation, due to the systemic and interpersonal racism that still exists,” and “whiteness (and its accepted normality) also exist as everyday microaggressions toward people of color.”

It is worth nothing that the National Museum of African American History and Culture is taxpayer-funded, censors the achievement of any black conservative like Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, and implies that black Americans cannot identify with “individualism,” “self-reliance,” “objective, rational linear thinking,” “the nuclear family,” and “hard work,” among many other things.

The National Museum of African American History & Culture wants to make you aware of certain signs of whiteness: Individualism, hard work, objectivity, the nuclear family, progress, respect for authority, delayed gratification, more. (via @RpwWilliams)https://t.co/k9X3u4Suas pic.twitter.com/gWYOeEh4vu — Byron York (@ByronYork) July 15, 2020

The Whitmer administration guide also provides the “Black Lives Matter at School Resource Toolkit” and recommends How to Be an Antiracist by critical race theory purveyor Ibram X Kendi, as well as White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo.

After publication, Whitmer’s guide was shopped out to local school districts by the Michigan State Board of Education along with a Board-passed resolution stating “we believe that children begin their lives without hatred and bigotry,” but then imply that racism is endemic in American society.

Despite this, the Michigan House of Representatives voted 55-0 to effectively ban critical race theory being taught in K-12 schools. Every single Democrat refused to participate in the vote.

Following suit, the Democrat-run state Board passed another resolution, 5-2, opposing the bill.

“Teachers have the right and responsibility to teach the multifaceted and complex history including the history of race, racism and other biases, which are inextricably connected to the constitutional and statutory history in our country,” Democrat Board member Pamela Pugh said, misrepresenting what critical race theory is.

Board member Nikki Snyder, who voted against the resolution, said:

Theories that pit student groups against each other through stereotyping, race stereotyping, gender stereotyping are dangerous to kids. It doesn’t allow them to learn. When they learn about themselves as if they are an oppressor or oppressed, how do they then take the education that they are being given and feel like they can actually take that as an opportunity?

“Michigan Republicans reject the notion that America is fundamentally racist,” Michigan GOP Communications Director Gustavo Portela told Breitbart News. “While we have much work to do when it comes to eliminating inequities and barriers, a major part of the solution is expanding economic and educational opportunity to all of communities. This is something that, under Gretchen Whitmer, has been greatly lacking because of her excessive lockdowns, which have led to record unemployment, students being shut out of the classroom, and record job losses – all of which have disproportionately affected African American and Latino families across the board. We will not solve this problem by imposing divisive doctrines like critical race theory on our public school children.”

Breccan F. Thies is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @BreccanFThies.