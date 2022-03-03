Ron DeSantis: My Wife Casey Is ‘Now Considered Cancer-Free’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Thursday provided a positive update on his wife’s battle with breast cancer, announcing that Casey DeSantis is now considered to be cancer-free.

“I have a positive update about my wife Casey DeSantis,” the governor said in an announcement posted to social media.

“After going through both treatment and surgery for breast cancer, she is now considered cancer-free, and all of you who have had thoughts and prayers that have been given to my family and my wife … it has lifted her spirits,” he said, thanking people for the sympathy and support.

“It has made a tremendous difference,” he said.

“And for all the women out there who are going through breast cancer right now, you can overcome this. I know it’s very difficult,” he continued, adding that if the viewers went back “six or seven months, this is exactly the type of news that we had hoped for.”

“She still has more to do, but I’m confident she’s going to make a full recovery. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers and God bless you all,” he added:

Excited to share this update about First Lady @FLCaseyDeSantis’ health: pic.twitter.com/HsMjWwPHIv — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 3, 2022

DeSantis first publicized his wife’s cancer diagnosis in October 2021 — an announcement that triggered both prayers as well as hatred from leftists.

“Casey is a true fighter, and she will never, never, never give up,” the governor said at the time, expressing his faith in God.

“I’ve got faith in the big guy upstairs,” DeSantis said during an event in St. Pete Beach, Florida. “And I’ve got faith in her. And I know that this is a bad break, but she’s got an awful lot to live for.”

At the start of the year, DeSantis expressed optimism that the first lady would be cancer-free this year.

“We’re not through with it,” he said in January. “We’re getting closer to the end…Our view is that 2022 will be the year where we can say that she is cancer-free, and that will be something that will be really important.”