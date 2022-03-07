Cliff Sims, a former senior adviser to the director of national intelligence in the Trump administration, went after establishment Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) over the weekend, accusing him of being two-faced on the Iran deal.

Crenshaw over social media said, “While everyone is distracted Biden is about to walk us into another disastrous Iran nuclear deal.”

However, as Sims pointed out, the establishment Republican would not praise former President Donald Trump or acknowledge that the president pulled out of the “disastrous” deal during his speech at the Republican National Convention, hosted by the Republican National Committee (RNC).

I added a sentence to your Republican National Convention remarks about Trump ripping up the Iran nuke deal and you refused to say it. So feel free to keep tweeting, but you wouldn’t even acknowledge Trump actually pulling out of the “disastrous” deal when given the opportunity. https://t.co/atvpDrk8HY — Cliff Sims (@Cliff_Sims) March 6, 2022

Last year, Mediaite wrote that Crenshaw and his office fought the attempts from the Trump White House to have him praise then-President Trump during his 2020 Republican National Convention speech, and even was willing to walk away if anyone tampered with his address.

The report noted that Sims, after noticing that his speech did not directly mention “Trump” or “president,” attempted to send edits back to his office. But, the congressman’s communications director, Justin Discigil, defended his original speech.

“If you think your guy is going to speak at the president’s convention without mentioning him and no one is going to notice, you’re crazy,” Sims reportedly said at the time.

As Mediaite stated, the congressman ended up giving the nod to “the president” over the military, but was booted from his prime-time slot. Sims also reportedly tried to confront the congressman’s communications director afterward about the lack of Trump mentions.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter.