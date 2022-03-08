Illegal Alien Gets Four Life Sentences for Murdering Four Americans

An illegal alien who pleaded guilty to murdering four Americans in Nevada in 2019 has received four life sentences.

Wilbur Ernesto Martinez-Guzman, a 20-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador, was charged with murdering 56-year-old Connie Koontz, 74-year-old Sophia Renken, 81-year-old Gerald David, and his 80-year-old wife, Sharon David, between January 10 and 15 after prosecutors said he was looking to steal money from his victims to buy more meth.

Though the state of Nevada had sought the death penalty against Martinez-Guzman, his defense argued that he was “mentally disabled” and thus ineligible for the death penalty.

In November 2021, Martinez-Guzman finalized his guilty pleas. Late last week, sentencing wrapped up for Martinez-Guzman and he was given four life sentences without the possibility of parole as well as 214 years in prison.

District attorneys from both Washoe County and Douglas County issued the following joint statement following the conclusion of sentencing hearings for Wilber Ernesto Martinez Guzman:

“The conclusion of this case means that Wilber Ernesto Martinez Guzman will never be free to terrorize any community,” district attorneys in Washoe County and Douglas County said in a statement. “We are deeply grateful to the victim’s families for their unwavering support and courage.”

Martinez-Guzman had been working as a landscaper at a landscaping company in the area and had done work at the Davids’ home, along with the homes of Koontz and Renken. He was not hired directly by the Davids, Koontz, or Renken.

In January 2019, days after New Year’s, Martinez-Guzman stole a handgun from the Davids. Police said Martinez-Guzman used the handgun to then murder Koontz and Renken, whom he robbed for drug money, before returning to the Davids’ home to murder them as well.

