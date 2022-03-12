Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), who served as White House physician during the Obama and Trump administrations, is calling for President Joe Biden to resign, noting he is “not cognitively capable of leading.”

“Biden doesn’t know what’s going on with Ukraine. He doesn’t know what’s going on with ANYTHING!” Jackson tweeted Friday. “He’s not cognitively capable of leading. He needs to RESIGN before our country suffers any more.”

Biden doesn’t know what’s going on with Ukraine. He doesn’t know what’s going on with ANYTHING! He’s not cognitively capable of leading. He needs to RESIGN before our country suffers any more. — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) March 11, 2022

On February 8, Jackson, who has been calling for Biden to undergo a cognitive assessment since last year, penned a letter to Biden demanding he take a cognitive test over fears that he may have Alzheimer’s Disease, Breitbart News reported. The letter was signed by 37 of his fellow Republican lawmakers.

Biden IS NOT cognitively fit to be President. He's destroying our country at every level. BAD things will happen if he stays in power for another 3 years. Something needs to be done FAST. There's too much on the line. pic.twitter.com/FJ5pEgzfaf — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) February 10, 2022

The next day, Jackson appeared on Fox Business Network’s Varney & Company and reaffirmed his stance that Biden is mentally unfit to serve as President, Breitbart News reported.

Jackson said then:

I was at the White House during the Bush administration, the Obama administration, and the Trump administration. I was there for 14 years as the White House physician. I know exactly what it takes mentally and physically to do that job, and I think it’s on full display for everybody in the country and everybody in this world to see right now that President Biden does not have the cognitive ability to do his job right now. He’s continued to get worse and worse.

Jackson continued, highlighting his previous calls for an assessment, noting that the precedent was set when President Trump underwent cognitive testing following outcries from the leftwing media:

I sent a letter back in June of last year requesting that he have a cognitive test done as part of his annual physical exam. This was before he had his physical exam done. He recently had his physical exam done; there was no mention whatsoever of any cognitive testing. And I remind everybody that we did this with President Trump. We set the precedent. We did this because of the outcry from the liberal media and from mainstream media, and from the far left that the president should have a cognitive test as part of his evaluation. The precedent has been set. And President Biden needs to step up to the plate, he needs to have this test done, and they need to provide these results to the American people so we can have trust and confidence that he’s capable.

Jackson spoke with Fox News Digital in an article published on February 23 – the day before Russia invaded Ukraine. Jackson told the outlet that Biden’s mental acuity “was on full display during the debacle in Afghanistan” and cautioned Biden is “going to get more Americans killed” and “ultimately get us in a war because of his lack of leadership.”

Jackson’s call for Biden’s resignation comes as a Politico/Morning Consult poll revealed less than 25 percent of Americans strongly believe Biden to be mentally fit, healthy, and stable, Breitbart News reported Tuesday. “The Politico poll sampled 2005 registered voters from March 4-6 with a margin of error of + / – 2 percentage points,” Breitbart News noted.