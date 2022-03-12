Six students from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point who were in Florida for spring break were hospitalized last week after after four ingested fentanyl-laced cocaine and two others tried to perform mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and were overcome by the drug’s effects.

The Daily Mail reported it received a statement from the academy:

“The U.S. Military Academy is aware of the situation involving West Point cadets, which occurred Thursday night in Wilton Manors, FL,” a West Point spokesperson said in an email. “The incident is currently under investigation and no other details are available at this time.” … Fort Lauderdale Fire Department Battalion Chief Steve Gollan told Local10 that two of the people who overdosed were sickened because they tried to perform CPR on the initial four overdose victims. He said the opioid-overdose-reversing drug naloxone, which is sold under the brand name Narcan, was administered to revive the victims.

“These are healthy young adults, college students in the prime of their life,” Gollan said. “Getting this drug into their system, it’s unknown what the recovery will be on the critical individual.”

Fox News reported that a woman at the scene was also hospitalized.

“After the incident, the Wilton Manors Police Department tweeted a warning to spring breakers about the dangers of illicit drugs,” Fox News said.

According the CDC, “Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.”

The CDC reports 150 people die every day in the United States from overdoses related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

