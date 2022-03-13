Reports: American Filmmaker Brent Renaud Killed in Ukraine

A series of reports Sunday state award-winning American photojournalist and filmmaker Brent Renaud has been killed in Ukraine.

The New York Times said Renaud was shot dead in Irpin, near Kyiv, by Russian forces. The outlet quoted Kyiv’s police chief Andriy Nebytov.

Cliff Levy, deputy managing editor at the Times confirmed Renaud was not on assignment for the outlet at the time, although he had previously worked for it.

A statement from the paper said:

We are deeply saddened to hear of Brent Renaud’s death. Brent was a talented photographer and film-maker who had contributed to the New York Times over the years. Though he had contributed to the Times in the past (most recently in 2015), he was not on assignment for any desk at the Times in Ukraine.

Early reports that he worked for the Times circulated because he was wearing a Times press badge that had been issued for an assignment many years ago.

Renaud, 50, had worked for a number of American news and media organizations in the past, including HBO, NBC and the Times.

He usually worked alongside his brother, Craig Renaud, but it is not known if they were both in Ukraine.

The brothers have worked in several war and conflict zones over the years, including Iraq, Afghanistan, Egypt and Libya.

The Ukrainian authorities said he was killed in a suburb that has been the site of intense shelling by Russian forces in recent days, but the details of his death were not immediately clear, the Times added.

Ukrainian officials said another journalist was wounded as well.

Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister, said in a statement that Renaud “paid with his life for attempting to expose the insidiousness, cruelty and ruthlessness of the aggressor.”

