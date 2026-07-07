Feds Smash Indian Criminal Gangs in U.S., Canada

Cops in the United States, Canada, and Europe arrested 24 Indian criminals from three different murderous drug gangs who were welcomed by progressive governments as they imported millions of wage-cutting Indian migrants.

Americans were already dealing with migrant Central American gangs, such as MS-13, and the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang welcomed by prior presidents.

The Justice Department reported the huge 50-site sweep on Tuesday:

Law enforcement in the United States, Canada, and Europe have arrested 24 defendants – 11 of them in California – connected to three India-based transnational organized crime groups charged with a litany of criminal acts, including the assassination in Canada in 2023 of a prominent Indian political and religious figure, the Justice Department announced today.

“Three defendants have been arrested in Canada, one defendant was arrested in Spain, and … Law enforcement is looking for 10 fugitives – seven in the United States, two in India, and one in Europe,” the statement said.

The chief target is the Indian “Bishnoi” gang, which now has a firm foothold in Canada. The department noted:

Lawrence Bishnoi, 33, of Punjab, India, a gangster long imprisoned in India, was a self-styled university student leader before tiring of politics and turning himself and his followers to crime, according to a nine-count indictment that a federal grand jury returned on July 1. … In private, Bishnoi presided over a sweeping criminal enterprise that spanned multiple continents. Using contraband cellphones and other voice-over internet protocol devices smuggled into his jail cell, Bishnoi personally directed political assassinations, murders, shootings, extortions, kidnappings, drug trafficking, human smuggling, and other crimes committed by members and associates of the Bishnoi enterprise worldwide.

The sweep also arrested members of the India-based Bhagwanpuria gang:

According to the indictment, in April 2026, Gurlal Singh, 22, of Stockton, California, a member of the Bhagwanpuria syndicate who is an illegal alien from India, threatened a victim and then provided the victim’s name to a corrupt law enforcement officer in India’s Punjab state. This ultimately led to the victim, the victim’s father, and the victim’s sister being falsely accused of the January 2026 murder of a victim in India identified in court documents as “B.S.” It also led to the corrupt law enforcement officer in India extorting the victim and the victim’s father in connection with that pending murder case. A separate member of the Bhagwanpuria syndicate, Gurdev Singh, 26, is alleged to have attempted to extort a family living in Ohio while he was being held in ICE custody, including by threatening to “put [] bullets in your kids.”

The sweep also arrested members of an ethnic Sikh drug-smuggling gang in Canada allegedly controlled by Ravinder Singh Dhanda. The statement said:

According to the indictment, Dhanda operated a drug distribution network that provided international smuggling services for bulk quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine to drug trafficking organizations (DTOs) in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico … The cocaine and methamphetamine were concealed and transported on long-haul semi-trucks from the greater Los Angeles area – including Los Angeles, West Covina, Ontario, Fontana, and Perris – to the U.S.-Canada border.

The Indians’ drug-smuggling operation was aided by President Joe Biden’s deputies, who turned a blind eye to the huge inflow of Indian and Sikh migrant truckers.

The decision by Canadian elites to import Indian criminals supercharged violent crime — including shootings and auto theft — against Canadians in once-peaceful Canada.