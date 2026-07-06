PHOTO — Democrat Senator Mark Kelly Torched for Wearing Mexico Jersey to Watch World Cup: ‘F**king Clown’

Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) was called a “disgrace” on Sunday for wearing a Mexico jersey during a World Cup watch party.

Kelly shared a photo of himself surrounded by others wearing the same jersey while they watched Mexico play against England, Mediate reported.

“Lots of people out in Tucson to watch Mexico take on England. Tucson and La Rosa sure know how to do the World Cup!” Kelly wrote in the caption:

Social media users were quick to pile on the Democrat, one person writing, “Mark, I say this with all due respect… You are a fcking disgrace to America,” while someone else commented, “What a fcking clown. Move to Mexico, asshat.”

Another person shared an image of Kelley standing next to dictators including Mao and Stalin, writing, “Only because China isn’t playing. Right?” “So you are Mexican now? What a loser. Oh… and your team lost too,” another person replied.

The Mediate article noted that “It didn’t take long for the pile-on to begin on the platform. The post quickly went viral online, garnering millions of views and thousands of replies from frustrated USMNT fans who were furious that a sitting U.S. senator had chosen to jump on board with the U.S. neighbor and soccer rival.”

It was not the first time Kelly has been at the center of controversy. As Breitbart News reported in November:

The Department of War (DOW) has launched an investigation into Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) that may lead to court-martial proceedings after “serious allegations of misconduct” were made against him. Kelly, a retired U.S. Navy captain, has been facing accusations of “sedition” from President Donald Trump after participating in a video with other Democrats last week calling on military servicemembers and intelligence officials to “refuse illegal orders” from the administration.

The outlet reported in 2022 that Kelly had repeatedly voted against border security measures which enabled former President Joe Biden’s open border crisis and hurt American citizens, while an advertisement from Firebrand PAC and Heritage Action said Kelly “sacrificed the people of Arizona to Biden’s open borders cruelty,” according to Breitbart News.

Also at that time, Arizona Senate Republican candidate Blake Masters told the outlet Kelly allowed China to colonize America’s farmland.