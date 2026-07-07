Marjorie Taylor Greene: Platner Rape Allegations Look Like a ‘Political Hit’ Job

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested Democratic Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner could be the victim of a “political hit job” after a rape allegation from 2021 surfaced.

Co-host Sara Haines said, “Congresswoman we were talking before you came out about Graham Platner and the very serious allegation that he sexually assaulted a woman back in 2021, an allegation he denied. More and more prominent Democrats are calling on him to end his campaign, should he?”

Greene said, “You know, I don’t know anything about his policies. I just started learning about him yesterday when I saw this blow up. However, I do know what establishment political hit jobs look like.”

She continued, “And I really wish women — when a woman is raped, it’s extremely serious. And I stand behind women that are raped — and I ended my political career on that, by the way — and I wish women would come forward. The most important thing a woman can do is come forward and report a rape, not report it years later when someone is running for office.”

Haines said, “You know that does mostly happen in sexual assault because it’s very difficult for victims to come forward.”

Greene said, “Oh, of course yes.”

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