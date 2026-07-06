Director Jeff Schaffer Says Rob Reiner’s Final Role as George Washington in Larry David’s Obama-Produced HBO Show Is Reiner’s ‘Last Laugh’ Against Trump

Director Jeff Schaffer says Rob Reiner’s final role as George Washington in Larry David’s Obama-produced HBO show is Reiner’s “last laugh” against President Donald Trump.

Rob Reiner — who was killed late last year along with his wife, Michele — filmed his final role a month before his death, portraying George Washington in Larry David’s historical sketch comedy show, Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness.

The late film director’s appearance on the HBO show was kept a secret until the second episode aired on July 3, according to a report by Variety.

The show’s director, Jeff Schaffer, told the magazine that the role allowed Reiner to get the “last laugh” against President Trump.

“It’s coming out on Fourth of July weekend, and if it in any way spoils a sad octogenarian’s weekend, then oh well!” Schaffer added.

Warning, Spoilers Below:

In the episode, Reiner’s Washington reportedly gives a speech in which he announced he will not be seeking a third term in office, and that Congress has the power to prohibit future presidents from staying in the White House.

In response, Larry David’s character asks, “What if there’s some asshole in office, some narcissistic prick who doesn’t follow the Constitution?”

Reiner’s Washington replies by stressing the importance of the peaceful transfer of power, to which David’s character reacts by stating that any future president who cannot admit he lost an election is a “sociopath” and an “insecure, lying asshole who would even cheat at golf.”

“He could use the presidency to enrich himself and his family. He could send troops into American cities to terrorize and even kill American citizens, all to distract from the fact that he’s friends with a pedophile,” David adds.

Jimmy Kimmel also reportedly makes an appearance, with his character asking if a future president “would taketh the time to challenge anyone who dare make fun of him?”

The characters eventually get into an argument, which later transpire into physical fights.

“We’re fucked,” Reiner’s Washington reacts, before the episode closes with an “In Memoriam” card honoring the late actor and filmmaker.

Larry David’s Obama-produced show, which is currently streaming on HBO Max, is yet another example as to how President Trump lives rent-free in the heads of the Hollywood elite — even up to the moment before death.