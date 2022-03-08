Ohio Sheriff Opposes Exercise of Second Amendment Without a Permit

Hamilton County (Ohio) Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey opposes Ohio residents being able to exercise the Second Amendment right to bear arms without first acquiring a permit from the government.

McGuffey’s opposition comes as legislation to remove the permit requirement for concealed carry has made its way to Gov. Mike DeWine’s (R) desk.

On March 3, 2022, Breitbart News reported constitutional carry legislation was headed to DeWine’s desk, giving Ohio the opportunity to become the 22nd constitutional carry state.

The Hill reports that Sheriff McGuffey is opposed to the move.

She suggests constitutional carry will lead to vigilantism and greater challenges in reducing gun crime:

It is going to promote lawlessness. I think that there will be people who carry weapons concealed for the purpose of being vigilantes. I think that it is not very well thought out for very high populated counties such as Hamilton County…To vote for people to be able to concealed carry without a license, without any training, without any documentation, it makes it exponentially harder for law enforcement to prevent gun crimes.

The Hill notes that McGuffey “is one of a handful of prominent law enforcement officials” who have taken a position against repealing the permit requirement and allowing Ohioans to exercise the Second Amendment without first seeking government permission.

Constitutional carry is currently the law of the land in 21 states. Those states are Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

On January 10, 2022, Breitbart News noted that constitutional carry was on the move in five additional states: Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Nebraska, and Ohio.

Ohio and Georgia are on pace to become the 22nd and 23rd constitutional carry states.

