Report: Oz Looks to Exit Senate Race, Return to Television

Celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz is already in talks to return to television if his candidacy for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania is unsuccessful, according to a recent report.

A source told Radar Online that Oz “knows his campaign is on life support.”

The source said:

He is only 61-years-old and isn’t ready to retire if he doesn’t go to Washington DC. No one wants to admit defeat, but he isn’t a stupid man. He knows his campaign is on life support. Like any good doctor, he is already looking for alternatives to keep his career alive if he doesn’t win. Fortunately for him, his appearances on Fox News and Newsmax have impressed the bosses. There is no doubt that he is a very gifted communicator on TV. Which is why there has already been talk about him becoming a primetime opinion host.

An insider added:

We have not heard the last of Dr. Oz. Who knows, maybe he will be more powerful on primetime than sitting in the Senate. What is for sure is now politics is in his blood. There is no way he is going to return to talk about blood pressure and bowel moments when he could be talking about keeping America great again.

Oz, the former host of The Dr. Oz Show, announced his candidacy last November, one week after former President Donald Trump’s pick, Sean Parnell, suspended his campaign. Oz is running to replace retiring Republican Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) in Congress.

Reports that Oz is planning his return to television come just one week after recent polls show businessman David McCormick is the clear frontrunner in Pennsylvania’s Republican U.S. Senate primary.

As Breitbart News reported:

McCormick has the most support among Republican primary voters, at 24 percent. Behind McCormick is Oz, who trails McCormick by nine points, earning just 15 percent support from Republican primary voters.

Pennsylvania’s Republican Senate primary will happen on May 17.