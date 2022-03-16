A majority of Americans support a Florida bill banning classroom discussions on sexual orientation or gender identity for children in kindergarten through third grade, according to a Politico/Morning Consult poll released on Wednesday.

The poll was conducted with 2,005 U.S. voters from March 11-14, soon after the Florida Senate passed the Parental Rights in Education Bill. Democrats and far-left activists have falsely labeled the measure the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, even though the bill simply prohibits classroom discussions on any sexual orientation or identity for children in kindergarten through third grade and does not even include the word “gay” in its text. The bill now awaits Gov. Ron DeSantis’s approval, the governor this week signaling that he will sign the bill into law.

“As the parent of three kids that are age five and under, thank you for letting me and my wife be able to send our kids to kindergarten without them being sexualized,” DeSantis said, according to Politico.

The poll, which has a margin of error of ±2 percentage points, found that 37 percent “strongly support” and 13 percent “somewhat support banning the teaching of sexual orientation and gender identity from kindergarten through third grade.” Eleven percent “somewhat oppose” and 23 percent “strongly oppose” the measure, and 15 percent have no opinion.

Politico reported:

“…Support was considerably higher among Republican registered voters, but there was also backing from independent voters. Seventy percent of GOP voters, for example, supported banning the teaching of sexual orientation and gender identity in lower grades compared to 51 percent of Democrats who opposed the legislation. The poll found that 46 percent of independent voters supported the ban compared to 35 percent who opposed it.”

Voters were also asked to what extent they support or oppose “limiting lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity after third grade to ‘age appropriate’ discussions.”Again, a majority of voters — 52 percent — strongly support (32 percent) or somewhat support (20 percent) the measure. Twenty-two percent strongly oppose the bill item and 11 percent somewhat oppose.

It should be noted that 25 percent of poll respondents said they had seen, read, or heard “nothing at all” about the bill. Twenty-three percent said they had seen, read, or heard “a lot,” 33 percent said “some,” and 19 percent said “not much.”

Another poll released this week found that 64 percent of voters “support the Florida bill’s ban on classroom instructions on sexual orientation and gender identity in grades K-3, or at any level if it is not presented in a manner that is age or developmentally appropriate.” Only 21 percent oppose the ban, according to the exclusive Daily Wire poll.