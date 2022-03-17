Florida State Rep. Anthony Sabatini, an Army veteran who is running for Congress, believes the establishment media is attempting to use the Russia-Ukraine conflict as a distraction from President Joe Biden’s domestic failures.

“I really do see the Russia-Ukraine conflict as a bit of a distraction from what’s happening in American politics,” he told Breitbart News during an appearance at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida.

“I think the biggest threat to our country is domestic. I think a border war 5,000 miles away is being pushed, you know, more attention being pushed by that by the mainstream media to get people to stop thinking about what Biden’s doing here, which is really declaring war on the American people in so many ways based on this COVID tyranny and this inflation that we’re seeing,” he continued, also citing the “mismanagement of the economy, open borders, breaking of the rule of law, [and] anti-white CRT racism.”

“The domestic threats to this republic are so much more significant than these faraway threats. I almost think that they’re a distraction at this point,” he said, adding that the country is in a “mega red pill moment” as people see what is happening under Biden’s presidency.

A Trafalgar Group poll released this week found that a majority of Americans are not confident in Biden’s ability to prevent the war from spreading to other countries, and a Rasmussen Reports survey released Monday found that three-quarters of Americans are worried Russia will use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.