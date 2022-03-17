Members of the House of Representatives’ Second Amendment Caucus released a video Thursday morning calling for passage of legislation to end the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives’ de facto gun registry.

The Second Amendment Caucus members appearing in the video include Reps. Mike Cloud (R-TX), Bob Good (R-VA), and Chip Roy (R-TX). Caucus chairman Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and co-chair Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) also appear in the video.

On March 8, 2022, Breitbart News reported on the introduction of Cloud’s legislation, the NO REGISTRY Rights Act. The Act would require the ATF to destroy the hundreds of millions of records it has compiled related to firearm sales/transfers.

The Second Amendment Caucus video opens with Rep. Boebert saying, “Democrats, fundamentally, have an issue with the truth.”

Rep. Massie appears as well, placing the focus directly on the dangers of a gun registry: “The government should not have a list, in any country, of the people who have the very firearms that are meant to keep that government in check.”

On February 1, 2022, Breitbart News pointed to a report claiming the ATF had stockpiled over 900 million records related to firearm purchases/transfers.

The report, published by the Washington Free Beacon, claimed, “The ATF disclosed to lawmakers that it manages a database of 920,664,765 firearm purchase records, including both digital and hard copy versions of these transactions.”

The Second Amendment Caucus video shows Rep. Roy saying, “We are living under a tyrannical government.”

It shows Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) focusing on other, broader dangers he sees as inherent in the ATF, saying that “the ATF has done too much, for too long” to criminalize law-abiding citizens.

Rep. Cloud’s office told Breitbart News the NO REGISTRY Rights ACT is the first piece of legislation the Second Amendment Caucus has pushed as a caucus.

