Biden’s DHS Begs Employees to Help with Illegal Immigration at Border

President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is pleading with the agency’s employees to volunteer to help United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers with illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border.

DHS Deputy Secretary John Tien sent out an email last week to the agency’s employees, imploring them to join the DHS Volunteer Force in an effort to get more manpower handling the continued flow of illegal immigration to the U.S.

The email, reviewed by Fox News’s Adam Shaw, suggests that DHS is struggling to deal with the inflow where, in February, nearly 160,000 border crossers were encountered by federal immigration officials. Thousands more successfully entered the U.S. undetected.

Shaw reports:

The Wednesday email by Deputy Secretary John Tien, and seen by Fox News, requests volunteers for the DHS Volunteer Force, more than a year after the volunteer force was activated ahead of last year’s migrant surge. The force has also been used to help with the Afghan evacuee resettlement operation last year, as well as during the 2019 border crisis. The email says more than 1,400 employees have volunteered. [Emphasis added] “Once again, we need to tap into our Department’s greatest resource: the skills of our talented and diverse workforce. Today, I am asking you to consider stepping forward to support the DHS Volunteer Force,” it says. [Emphasis added] “[Customs and Border Protection] continues to encounter large numbers of individuals at the Southwest Border,” the email says. “We are seeking your help to support our CBP frontline workforce.” [Emphasis added]

Last week, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) filmed border crossers and illegal aliens freely walking toward the southern border in the hopes of being released into the U.S. interior. Likewise, Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) blasted Biden for doing “nothing” to stop illegal immigration and drug trafficking into American communities along the border.

In 2021, more than two million border crossers and illegal aliens arrived at the southern border. This year, experts predict more than 2.1 million will arrive.

At the same time, hundreds of thousands of border crossers and illegal aliens are being released into the U.S. interior every few months. From January 2021 to August 2021, for example, more than half a million were released into the U.S. interior.

In January of this year, more than 62,500 border crossers and illegal aliens were released into the U.S. interior — a foreign population more than twice the size of Princeton, New Jersey; nearly twice the size of Lexington, Massachusetts; and more than six times the size of Jackson, Wyoming.

