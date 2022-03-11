Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), running for Alabama’s open Senate seat, visited the United States-Mexico border, where he says he witnessed border crossers and illegal aliens being “welcomed” with “freebies” by President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

During a visit to the Yuma, Arizona, sector of the border, Brooks said he watched as border crossers and illegal aliens streamed into the U.S. “without any inhibition — no fear whatsoever.”

“Why? Because they are welcomed, welcomed as soon as you come to the southern border,” Brooks said, noting that the border wall in the region remains unfinished.

“My visit to Yuma, Arizona’s U.S.-Mexico border confirms what all informed Americans know: there is no limit to the freebies the Biden Administration hands out as it encourages tsunami after tsunami of illegal aliens,” Brooks said in a statement:

Every American should be angered by the lies the Biden Administration propagates as it tries to fool the American people into believing America has operational security of our own border. In a word, what I saw was sickening. Illegal aliens ran to waiting Border Patrol agents and transportation rather than running away. [Emphasis added] The Biden Administration’s total failure at the Southern Border contributes to roughly 2,000 Americans killed each year— dead at the hands of illegal aliens; 30,000+ Americans dead each year from overdoses on deadly narcotics smuggled through our porous southern border; blue collar Americans suffering job losses and roughly $2,500 in wage suppression due to artificial labor supply surges; and over $130 billion per year in net tax losses as illegal aliens and their families consume far more in taxes than they contribute. [Emphasis added]

This week, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) blasted Biden for doing “nothing” to stop illegal immigration and drug trafficking into American communities along the border.

In 2021, more than two million border crossers and illegal aliens arrived at the southern border. This year, experts predict more than 2.1 million will arrive.

At the same time, hundreds of thousands of border crossers and illegal aliens are being released into the U.S. interior every few months. From January 2021 to August 2021, for example, more than half a million were released into the U.S. interior.

In January of this year, more than 62,500 border crossers and illegal aliens were released into the U.S. interior — a foreign population more than twice the size of Princeton, New Jersey; nearly twice the size of Lexington, Massachusetts; and more than six times the size of Jackson, Wyoming.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.