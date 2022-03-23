Blue state “refugees” have been fleeing to Florida over the past year and are praising Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) for going against the grain and keeping the Sunshine State free.

Team DeSantis spoke to spring breakers who fled to the Sunshine State, asking what they thought of the Florida governor.

“I’m a New Yorker, and now I live in Florida,” one woman told Team DeSantis. Team DeSantis asked another woman, who lives in Pennsylvania under Democrat Gov. Tom “Commie Tommy” Wolf, “How do you like living in Pennsylvania?”

“I hate it. We have the worst governor ever,” she responded. “I think Ron DeSantis should be the governor of Pennsylvania. Florida, you’re so lucky!”

Others praised the governor for keeping Florida a free state, donning his campaign’s spring break-themed “Vote Free. Be Free” merchandise.

WATCH:

Indeed, tens of thousands of people have fled blue states over the past year. In 2021, Florida saw the highest level of domestic visitation in the state’s history — nearly 118 million visitors — as individuals fled heavy-handed restrictions and mandates.

As Breitbart News detailed: