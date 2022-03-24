Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) signed legislation Wednesday that bans the sale of ammunition magazines holding more than 10 rounds.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reported the new magazine law will “[ban] the manufacture, import, distribution and sale of higher-capacity gun magazines.” However, the law always those who already possess “higher-capacity” magazines to keep them.

The Seattle Times noted Inslee also signed two other gun controls, one of which will “limit weapons at government meetings and election spaces” and the second of which will “further tighten prohibitions on the assembly of untraceable ‘ghost’ guns.”

Upon signing the bills Inslee said, “The NRA’s stranglehold on this state has been broken. And the reason is because of the courage of the parents, and the courage of legislators, too …”

The Associated Press observed California has a ban on magazine capacity as well.

On March 23, 2022, Breitbart News noted robberies with a firearm in Los Angeles, California, are “up 44 percent from 2021” and “57 percent from 2020.”

The LAPD is advising residents that “traveling in groups and remaining in well-lit areas can help deter opportunists from attempting a street robbery.”

