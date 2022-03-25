Nolte: Biden Predicts ‘Real’ Food Shortages in America, but Offers No Plan

Astonishingly, the president of the United States stood before the world this week, predicting “real food shortages” without mentioning a plan to keep us fed.

“With regard to food shortages—yes, we did talk about food shortages, and, uh, and it’s gonna be real,” His Fraudulency Joe Biden said at a Thursday news conference. “The price of these sanctions is not just imposed upon Russia; it’s imposed upon an awful lot of countries, as well. Including European countries and our country, as well.”

Naturally, Biden said this just a few days after Press Secretary Lyin’ Ginger said Americans are unlikely to face food shortages.

“While we’re not expecting a food shortage here at home, we do anticipate that higher energy, fertilizer, wheat, and corn prices could impact the price of growing and purchasing critical fuel supply, food supplies for countries around the world,” she said.

But now, per the president himself, America will face “real” food shortages. So what’s the plan!!???

Food shortages. Real food shortages. That sounds like a pretty big deal to me. That sounds like something an American president might like to start mobilizing for. You know, we are still America. We are still a dynamic country with millions and millions of square miles of unused farmland that could easily make up for losing Ukraine as the “breadbasket of the world.”

But what’s Slow Joe’s plan?

Get a load of this bunk:

Biden said, “Russia and Ukraine have been the breadbasket of Europe in terms of wheat,” and insisted that he and other leaders had a “long discussion in the G7” about the need to “increase and disseminate” food production.

“In addition to that, we talked about urging all the European countries, and everyone else, to end trade … limitations on sending food abroad,” Biden said. “And, so, we are in the process of working out with our European friends what it would take to help alleviate the concerns relative to the food shortages.”

That’s not a plan. That’s BS. That’s a plan to come up with a plan.

Imperial Japan has just bombed Pearl Harbor, and the left-wing socialists in Nazi Germany have just declared war on us. What’s the plan, President Roosevelt?

Well, we’re going to increase and disseminate war machinery and troops.

If Biden honestly believes food shortages will be “real” — food shortages, y’all: Food. Shortages. — every government alarm, every government priority, everything possible should be done to feed the American people. The first priority must be mobilizing efforts to ensure America can produce enough food to feed its own. Once that’s accomplished, we must do what we can to feed the world.

There is no reason why America cannot become the world’s breadbasket and do so by this summer.

One of the blessings of America is our bounty of plenty. Everyone has enough to eat, a decent place to live, medical care, and all kinds of stuff. That’s a beautiful thing, truly. But this bounty is such a given in American life it blinds us to the idea that life could be anything else. We are blessed, but this blessing helps us forget that for most of human history and much of the world still, things like food, shelter, housing, medical care, and stuff are not the norm.

Full shelves, full bellies, stuff, stuff, stuff… It all comes to us so effortlessly, almost like magic. Store shelves are full because of course, they are!

But beneath this magic is a whole weave of slender threads that make our full shelves and bellies possible, and if just one of those threads breaks, we will face untold misery. And most of us, including myself, are so spoiled by this bounty we have no idea what to do if one of those slender threads breaks. We’re not prepared to hunt or grow or gather.

So here we are, currently living in a country where the American president is predicting “real” food shortages, something this country has not faced in a hundred years, and he’s not doing a damn thing about it… This is especially galling when we live in a bountiful country with all the resources (and then some) to ensure we never again have to depend on a foreign country to feed our own.

This, like the historically high gas prices currently battering the poor and working-class, are perfect opportunities for a leader, a real leader, a compassionate leader, to say, Enough of this outsourcing of the American way of life. America has these resources, and we will never again depend on a slender thread.

But Biden will never do that because he’s a monster who sees the effects of industrial farming and oil drilling on Mother Earth as not worth the benefits those things offer human beings, including Americans.

That’s the bottom line to all this.

That’s why Biden admits he believes America will face “real” food shortages and won’t do a damn thing about it.

Like the rest of the Democrats and organized left, Biden would rather see us suffer and starve than open our own lands to energy and food production.

Do you want to count on China to feed your family? You don’t have to if you stop voting for these sociopaths who call themselves “Democrats.”

