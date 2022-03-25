Woman Shoots, Kills Intruder Who Held Gun to Her Boyfriend’s Head

A Las Vegas woman shot and killed an alleged home intruder Wednesday morning as he held a gun to her boyfriend’s head.

The Las Vegas Sun reports that the alleged intruder was the woman’s ex-boyfriend, and that he entered the home through a window around 4:30 a.m.

Once inside he noticed that the woman was armed with a handgun, so he allegedly exited the residence, retrieved a gun for himself, then returned.

FOX 5 Vegas notes that the alleged intruder then held a gun to the head of the woman’s current boyfriend, which led to the woman firing one shot. That shot proved fatal, killing the ex-boyfriend.

The woman’s “three small children” were in the residence at the time of the shooting and neither the children, nor the current boyfriend, were harmed in the incident.

Police observed that the woman called 911 prior to shooting the ex-boyfriend and are treating the incident as a shooting in self-defense.

The Sun pointed out that Police Lt. Ray Spencer said the ex-boyfriend “had ample opportunity to leave, however he chose to return back into the house armed with a handgun.”

