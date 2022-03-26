Former President Donald Trump will hold a “Save America” Rally in Commerce, Georgia, on Saturday, March 26.
Trump is scheduled to speak at 7:00 P.M. Eastern.
Multiple Trump-endorsed candidates are scheduled to speak at Saturday’s rally, including former football star and current Republican primary Senate candidate Herschel Walker and former Senator and current gubernatorial candidate David Perdue.
Save America Announces Program Speakers for Commerce, Georgia
Register here:https://t.co/QrYZmhdakQ pic.twitter.com/hx08rhm5Ay
— Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) March 23, 2022
Other speakers include:
- State Sen. Burt Jones – Lieutenant Governor candidate
- Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA) – Secretary of State candidate
- Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA)
- Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA)
- Vernon Jones – Former state Rep. and current U.S. House candidate
- John Gordon – Attorney General candidate
- Patrick Witt – Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner candidate
- Tom Homan – Former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement
- Todd Starnes – Columnist and radio-host
You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.