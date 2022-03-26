Former President Donald Trump will hold a “Save America” Rally in Commerce, Georgia, on Saturday, March 26.

Trump is scheduled to speak at 7:00 P.M. Eastern.

Multiple Trump-endorsed candidates are scheduled to speak at Saturday’s rally, including former football star and current Republican primary Senate candidate Herschel Walker and former Senator and current gubernatorial candidate David Perdue.

Save America Announces Program Speakers for Commerce, Georgia Register here:https://t.co/QrYZmhdakQ pic.twitter.com/hx08rhm5Ay — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) March 23, 2022

Other speakers include:

State Sen. Burt Jones – Lieutenant Governor candidate

Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA) – Secretary of State candidate

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA)

Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-GA)

Vernon Jones – Former state Rep. and current U.S. House candidate

John Gordon – Attorney General candidate

Patrick Witt – Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner candidate

Tom Homan – Former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Todd Starnes – Columnist and radio-host

Ethan Letkeman