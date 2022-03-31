The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) on Thursday announced plans to kneel to the left’s radical transgender movement, adopting “gender neutral” screening at its checkpoints to better suit transgender, nonbinary, and “gender-nonconforming” passengers.

The TSA announced that it is moving beyond the “gender-based AIT [Advanced Imaging Technology] system” at airport checkpoints, using what it describes as “more accurate technology” which it claims will “advance civil rights.” As a result of this new process, TSA will essentially begin reducing the number of pat-down screenings to accommodate those who refuse to identify as one of the two only valid biological sexes. Specifically, “Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for Transportation Security Officers (TSOs)” will “permit less invasive screening procedures for certain passengers who trigger the AIT scanner in a sensitive area.”

“This change will reduce pat downs for TSOs and the traveling public without compromising security and will be in effect until the new gender-neutral AIT screening technology is deployed later this year,” the federal agency announced.

The TSA also bragged about the changes it made in February in “identity validation,” essentially removing gender considerations “when validating a traveler’s identification at airport security checkpoints.”

“When travelers appear at the travel document checker podium for identity verification, gender information is irrelevant in determining that a traveler may proceed into the screening area,” it noted.

It does not end there, either. The TSA is also providing an “X” gender option in its TSA PreCheck program, and enrollees will soon be able to choose their gender based on “self-attestation, regardless of the gender on the person’s identification documents.”

In other words, biological sex, or science itself, is now passé.

The federal agency also touted its page devoted entirely to transgender, non-binary, and gender nonconforming passengers, as well as its partnerships with airlines to “enhance the overall travel experience” by pushing gender-neutral options:

As of March 31, 2022, two major domestic air carriers offer “X” and “U” (undisclosed) gender markers in their travel reservation systems. A third airline will offer the same later this year. Most of the remaining domestic air carriers apply gender changes upon request through their customer contact centers. TSA continues to work closely with air carriers across the nation to promote the use and acceptance of the “X” gender marker.

The TSA’s announcement coincides with President Biden’s actions on Transgender Day of Visibility, as he is expected to announce new measures, such as allowing an “X” gender marker option on U.S. passport applications, as well as in the White House Worker and Visitor Entry System.