A customer shot and killed an alleged robber in a Philadelphia corner store Wednesday around 12:30 p.m.

6 ABC reports that the customer “is licensed to carry.”

CBS Philadelphia notes that police indicate the customer shot the alleged robber twice. The wounded suspect was transported to a hospital where he died within the hour.

Philadelphia witnessed a surge in homicides in 2021 to such a degree that the city broke its annual homicide record.

Moreover, violent crimes such as carjackings have surged as well. On February 6, 2022, Breitbart News pointed out that Philadelphia had already witnessed at least 140 carjackings since the beginning of the year.

Just this month PhillyMag explained that concealed carry permit applications have surged in response to the violence.

The increase in concealed carry applicants has been so great that police department spokesperson Jasmine Reilly said, “When I saw how high the numbers were, I had to call our stats department to make sure they were right.”

