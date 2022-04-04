Appearing Sunday on NBC News’ Meet the Press, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton praised President Joe Biden, despite mounting domestic and foreign crises, and said the Democrat party should do a better job selling its accomplishments to the American people.

A transcript is as follows:

CHUCK TODD: The Democratic Party is in an interesting moment that, to me, looks quite similar to 1990, where Democrats are [debating] what does the party stand for? How far left, how far to the center? You and your husband were on one side of that conversation. Do you see some similarities to that Democratic handwringing in the early 90s? HILLARY CLINTON: Well, I don’t know. I think handwringing is part of the Democratic DNA. That seems to be in style, whether we’re in or out of power. From my perspective, President Biden is doing a very good job. I think his handling of Ukraine, the passage of the American Rescue package, and the huge infrastructure package. I’m not sure what the disconnect is between the accomplishments of the administration and the Congress, and the understanding that’s been done and the impact it will have on the American public.

“We’ve got a great story to tell and we’ve got to get out there and do a better job of telling it,” Clinton concluded.