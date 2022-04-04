On April 4, 2022, the Sacramento Bee published a column that noted that California has “107 different gun-control laws,” all of which have failed to stop committed attackers from opening fire on innocents in the state.

The Bee pointed to Sunday’s shooting in Sacramento, noting that local politicians, national politicians, and gun control advocates across the country have called for more gun controls in response to the incident. Yet the Bee asks, “But what else can California’s lawmakers do to restrict guns that they haven’t already done — and have their laws survive the inevitable challenge by Second Amendment advocates?”

California already has more stringent gun controls that any state in the Union; Michael Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety ranks California number one for “Gun Law Strength.”

Breitbart News has noted that California has universal background checks, an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, a red flag law, gun registration requirements, a 10-day waiting period on gun purchases, a limit on the number of guns a law-abiding citizen can buy each month, a “good cause” requirement for concealed carry permit issuance, a ban on “ghost guns” that lack a serial number, a background check requirement for ammunition purchases, and numerous other controls.

The Bee notes that 15 gun controls have been signed into law in California just since Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) took office.

The paper also observes, “California has 107 different gun-control laws on the books, more than any other state, according to a database maintained by the Boston University School of Public Health.”

A question that remained unasked by the authors of the Bee column: What if California is teaching open-minded observers that gun control actually empowers criminals?

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.