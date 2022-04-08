Denver Archbishop Samuel Aquila has denounced the passage of Colorado’s “Reproductive Health Equity Act,” which enshrines in law an unfettered right to abortion while denying any rights to the unborn.

“Jesus forgive us! Tragic day for Colorado with signing of HB22-1279 unrestricted abortion up to birth with zero rights for the unborn,” Archbishop Aquila wrote on Twitter this week.

“A triumph for the culture of death & further erosion of the dignity of human life. We will continue to pray for the conversion of hearts,” he added.

Last Monday, Democrat Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed the law guaranteeing an alleged “fundamental right to abortion” while stripping unborn children at any stage of development of any and all rights.

The legislation explicitly states that “a fertilized egg, embryo, or fetus does not have independent or derivative rights under the laws of the state.”

Colorado Democrats drafted the Act in response to Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a case currently being decided by the U.S. Supreme Court and the most significant challenge yet to the Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which imposed legal abortion on all 50 states as the law of the land.

Archbishop Aquila’s comments on Twitter followed a longer written testimony of opposition to the bill he delivered to the Colorado Senate committee debating the legislation.

“Many of you, like the abortion industry, have tried to tell us that we can choose which lives have value. That we can select which lives are worth living. That we can decide which humans – created by God – get to come into this world,” the archbishop declared.

“But we are not God. That is not our decision to make,” he added.

In his testimony, the archbishop further asserted that the government’s “only duty and task is to recognize the right to life and to protect life, if it is truly a just government.”

Archbishop Aquila’s testimony was accompanied by that of auxiliary Bishop of Denver Jorge Rodriguez, which noted that the “Reproductive Health Equity Act will carry incalculable consequences on uncountable lives of children and mothers.”

“The Catholic Church objects to abortion on the principle that every human life has inherent dignity, and thus must be treated with the respect due to a human person,” Bishop Rodriguez declared. “This is the foundation of the Church’s social doctrine, which is why it is the preeminent issue and the core of social justice principles.”

Follow @tdwilliamsrome