Photos, exclusively obtained by Breitbart News, show the extent of damage that was left behind from a fatal drunk-driving crash where an illegal alien was charged with killing a 72-year-old man in Walton County, Florida.

As Breitbart News exclusively reported, 42-year-old illegal alien Jose Virgilio Carcamo Elvir was charged with four felonies, including DUI manslaughter, after allegedly causing an eight-vehicle crash that killed 72-year-old Perry Adrian Cole and injuring three others.

Florida Highway Patrol, as well as eyewitnesses, said Elvir was drunk at the time of the crash and had multiple opened Budweiser cans in his vehicle. Elvir had been driving with an expired license from Alabama though it is unclear how he was able to secure a license being an illegal alien.

Sources close to Breitbart News are now revealing photos from the fatal crash:

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Elvir is an illegal alien living in the United States and that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has placed a detainer on him so that, if he is released, they will take over custody.

According to a report issued by Florida Highway Patrol, exclusively obtained by Breitbart News, Elvir was driving drunk in Walton County on April 3 when he crashed into the back of another vehicle and caused an eight-vehicle crash as a result.

Cole, a resident of Palmetto Bay, Florida, was involved in the crash and rushed to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Santa Rosa, Florida, where he was later pronounced dead as a result of his injuries. Three other Americans sustained serious bodily injuries in the crash and were taken to a nearby hospital.

“Just weeks after a Haitian criminal alien brutally murdered a Florida husband and wife in Daytona Beach, another innocent Floridian lost his life at the hands of an illegal alien in Walton County,” Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) office wrote in an exclusive statement to Breitbart News. “How much senseless violence and suffering will Americans endure, while the Biden Administration doubles down on their reckless open-borders agenda?”

