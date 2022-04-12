Biden’s America: Most Americans Say They Have Had to Cut Back on Groceries Due to High Prices

Most Americans say they have had to cut back on groceries due to high prices in President Joe Biden’s America, a CBS News/YouGov survey released Monday revealed.

Biden, whose approval rating has dropped 20 points since March 2021, is failing to garner support on a variety of issues, including the economy. On that issue alone, 63 percent Americans disapprove of Biden’s handling, while just 37 percent approve.

Across the board, 66 percent of Americans say higher prices in Biden’s America have been “difficult or a hardship.” Just over a quarter, 26 percent, said it is “inconvenient,” but just eight percent say higher prices have had “no effect” on them.

Because of that, Americans say they have had to make changes to their everyday lives to deal with the rising prices. A majority, 53 percent, said they have had to cut back on food and groceries. Further, 66 percent said they have cut back on entertainment and activities, 66 percent said they have cut back on trips, and 64 percent said they are driving less to deal with rising costs.

This coincides with a recent Quinnipiac University survey, which revealed that over one-third of Americans are cutting back on groceries, specifically, to pay for gas.

While Biden has deflected, continuing to blame Russia for rising prices and inflation rather than his own bad economic policies and determination to quash American energy independence, not all Americans are buying it. A plurality, 41 percent, directly blame high gas prices on Biden’s economic policies, per the survey. It also asked respondents, “As a result of the rise in gas prices, have you cut back your spending on groceries so that you can pay for gas, or not?” Over one-third of Americans, 35 percent, said “yes,” they have had to cut back on groceries. Party by party, 46 percent of Republicans said they have had to cut back on groceries, and 22 percent of Democrats and 36 percent of independent voters say the same.

The survey, taken April 5-8, 2022, among 2,062 U.S. adult residents, has a +/- 2.8 percent margin of error.